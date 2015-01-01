Cesare Griffa studied architecture at the Politecnico di Torino and the Architectural Association in London, and practiced with Zaha Hadid Architects and Arata Isozaki & Partners. He founded his own practice in Turin in 2006. He is a Fulbright fellow, Visiting Professor at the Politecnico di Torino and has been Visiting Scholar at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, NY), and at MIT Senseable City Lab (Cambridge, MA). Current research covers parametric 3d modeling software, rapid prototyping tools, physical computing, and bio-chemicals, and explores possible applications of micro-algal bio technology for sustainable architecture and design. His project WaterLilly 2.0 is being used as a model for the development of one of the first microalgal facades in the world in the Expo 2015 Future Food District.