ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Cesare Griffa Architetti
Architetti a Torino
Riepilogo 1Progetti (1) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • WaterLilly 2.0, Cesare Griffa Architetti Cesare Griffa Architetti Ospedali in stile eclettico
    WaterLilly 2.0, Cesare Griffa Architetti Cesare Griffa Architetti Ospedali in stile eclettico
    WaterLilly 2.0, Cesare Griffa Architetti Cesare Griffa Architetti Ospedali in stile eclettico
    WaterLilly 2.0

    Cesare Griffa studied architecture at the Politecnico di Torino and the Architectural Association in London, and practiced with Zaha Hadid Architects and Arata Isozaki & Partners. He founded his own practice in Turin in 2006. He is a Fulbright fellow, Visiting Professor at the Politecnico di Torino and has been Visiting Scholar at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, NY), and at MIT Senseable City Lab (Cambridge, MA). Current research covers parametric 3d modeling software, rapid prototyping tools, physical computing, and bio-chemicals, and explores possible applications of micro-algal bio technology for sustainable architecture and design. His project WaterLilly 2.0 is being used as a model for the development of one of the first microalgal facades in the world in the Expo 2015 Future Food District.

    Bacini di utenza
    Torino, Italia e MILANO
    Indirizzo
    Via Andorno 22
    10153 Torino
    Italia
    +39-0118390000 cesaregriffa.com
      Add SEO element