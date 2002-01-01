ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Ilaria Di Carlo Architect – IDC_studio
Architetti a Italia
    Guelimì house

    Design Philosophy

    IDC_studio is an office of Architecture and Urban Design based in Rome and working worldwide. Our international career in several different countries has exposed us to different contexts, landscapes, cultures and practices that have enriched our background, sensibility and knowledge enabling us to read and interpret the most diverse places. Places in terms of context and identity, together with a specific interest in ecological processes, aesthetics practices and transdisciplinarity, are at the core of our methodological design process. The importance in every project of integrating a concept with a landscape, climate and light, local materials as well as techniques and practices at the different scales of the design process becomes the occasion to experiment new strategies in order to reach an original solution in terms of quality of the space and its aesthetic dimension,  functionality, flexibility, and sustainability. Different tools are used to pursue our objective: from the most traditional ones, hand sketches and physical models, to the most technically advanced such as digital drawings, 3Dmodels and renderings, results also of our academic research. A fundamental part of the project is represented by the client’s vision and the users of the project who are a primary part of the process since the very beginning: their role is essential and their involvement is ensured by continuous communication and participation

    Servizi
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Refurbishment
    • urban design
    • master planning
    Bacini di utenza
    • Italia
    • France
    • UK
    • World
    Riconoscimenti
    Her work has been exhibited and published at the Venice Biennale 2002, the Rotterdam Biennale (NAI)2005, and at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Londonin 2008
    Indirizzo
    Piazza B. Cairoli 107
    00186 Roma Italia
    Italia
    www.ilariadicarlo.it/#1
    Proprietà legale

    Images are courtesy of Ilaria Di Carlo, IDC_Studio. All rights reserved

