Design Philosophy

IDC_studio is an office of Architecture and Urban Design based in Rome and working worldwide. Our international career in several different countries has exposed us to different contexts, landscapes, cultures and practices that have enriched our background, sensibility and knowledge enabling us to read and interpret the most diverse places. Places in terms of context and identity, together with a specific interest in ecological processes, aesthetics practices and transdisciplinarity, are at the core of our methodological design process. The importance in every project of integrating a concept with a landscape, climate and light, local materials as well as techniques and practices at the different scales of the design process becomes the occasion to experiment new strategies in order to reach an original solution in terms of quality of the space and its aesthetic dimension, functionality, flexibility, and sustainability. Different tools are used to pursue our objective: from the most traditional ones, hand sketches and physical models, to the most technically advanced such as digital drawings, 3Dmodels and renderings, results also of our academic research. A fundamental part of the project is represented by the client’s vision and the users of the project who are a primary part of the process since the very beginning: their role is essential and their involvement is ensured by continuous communication and participation