Wood Art Cortina comes from the passion for beauty: the Dolomites, Art and Design. Furniture and furnishings created by Wood Art are made of precious and ancient materials: wood carefully selected, piece by piece, and skilfully crafted with the hands and the experience of an artisan's soul; sustained by a strong bond with the territory, the context and the essential resource. Unique pieces, completely handmade, which overcome conventions, created by the friendship between the artisans, Roberto and Marco, and by the union of ideas that speak an unconventional language. Wood Art Cortina is essential elegance, combined with the warmth of wood, which blends craft, tradition and innovation.