Wood Art Cortina
Artisti & Artigiani a Cortina D'Ampezzo, Bl
Recensioni (5)
    Wood Art Cortina comes from the passion for beauty: the Dolomites, Art and Design. Furniture and furnishings created by Wood Art are made of precious and ancient materials: wood carefully selected, piece by piece, and skilfully crafted with the hands and the experience of an artisan's soul; sustained by a strong bond with the territory, the context and the essential resource. Unique pieces, completely handmade, which overcome conventions, created by the friendship between the artisans, Roberto and Marco, and by the union of ideas that speak an unconventional language. Wood Art Cortina is essential elegance, combined with the warmth of wood, which blends craft, tradition and innovation.

    Servizi
    Italian creative handcraft
    Bacini di utenza
    • Italia
    • Russian confederation
    • centro europa nord europa
    • Cortina d'Ampezzo, BL
    Indirizzo
    Pian da Lago 1
    32043 Cortina D'Ampezzo, Bl
    Italia
    +39-3391549073 woodartcortina.com
    Proprietà legale

    ©Wood Art Cortina

    Recensioni

    Fabrizio Genova
    da 3 mesi
    massimiliano dalpra'
    Lungo la strada Alemagna, verso belluno lasciando Cortina d'Ampezzo.
    da 6 mesi
    Nicola Fantin
    da 9 mesi
    Mostra tutte le 5 recensioni
