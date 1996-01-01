ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Andrea Auletta Interior Design
Interior designer a Firenze
Recensioni
    • Starhotels E.c.ho., Andrea Auletta Interior Design Andrea Auletta Interior Design Negozi & Locali Commerciali
    Starhotels E.c.ho.

    Andrea Auletta was born in Milan in 1973, where he graduated in Interior Design at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in 1997.

    From 1996 to 1998 he served as trainee at the Design Office of Andrea Branzi in Milan, actively working on interior and industrial design projects.

    In 1996 he started working as a professional with Starhotels, an Italian hotel group with a collection of 22 luxury hotels located in the most attractive Italian destinations, as well as in Paris and New York.

    On behalf of Starhotels, Andrea Auletta is now the main Consultant for the overall design of the hotels and for the artistic direction of the works, studying the layout of the rooms in addition to defining the furnishings and finishes, including the selection of the materials and accessories and the design of customized items.

    Headquartered in Florence, Andrea Auletta currently manages a wide portfolio of projects, with a growing expertise not only in designing hotels, but also in designing offices, private homes and showrooms.

    Bacini di utenza
    • Italia
    • Francia
    • UK
    • USA
    • Firenze
    Riconoscimenti
    Sleep European Hotel Design Award 2012, Winner of Sustainable Design with Starhotels E.c.ho.
    Indirizzo
    Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 12
    50123 Firenze
    Italia
    +39-3357661055 www.andreaauletta.net
