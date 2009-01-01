I was born in 1976 in Padova, Italy, where I attended scientific studies. Afterwards I studied at the Scuola Italiana Design of Padova, where I earned a specialization in Creative Design. In 1997 I began my professional career in Emme Italia srl as sales manager and design manager. In 2009 I received the honourable mention for a design management project in a micro company at DME awards. In 2009 I also founded the design and innovation blog abitudinicreative.it. Since 2010 I'm ADI design member. I collaborate as a consultant specialized in creative design and design management with various institutions such as Scuola Italiana Design, Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense, Torino Design Week and others.