Abitudinicreative
Designer a Padova
    • Designforyou Showroom, Abitudinicreative Abitudinicreative Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile industrial
    Designforyou Showroom
    Quadrotto office, Abitudinicreative Abitudinicreative StudioScrivanie
    Quadrotto office
    Quadrotta Contract, Abitudinicreative Abitudinicreative CucinaTavoli & Sedie
    Quadrotta Contract
    Allestimento uffici, Milano., Abitudinicreative Abitudinicreative Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile minimalista
    Allestimento uffici, Milano.

    I was born in 1976 in Padova, Italy, where I attended  scientific studies. Afterwards I studied at the Scuola Italiana Design of Padova, where I earned a specialization in Creative Design. In 1997 I began my professional career in Emme Italia srl as sales manager and design manager. In 2009 I received the honourable mention for a design management project in a micro company at DME awards. In 2009 I also founded the design and innovation blog abitudinicreative.it. Since 2010 I'm ADI design member. I collaborate as a consultant specialized in creative design and design management with various institutions such as Scuola Italiana Design, Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense, Torino Design Week and others.

    Servizi
    Industrial Design, Interior Design e Design Management.
    Bacini di utenza
    VENETO, PADOVA e ITALIA -ESTERO
    Riconoscimenti
    DME Award 2009 (Eindhoven, NL)
    Indirizzo
    via galilei 2h
    35030 Selvazzano Dentro Padova
    Italia
    www.abitudinicreative.com
