Pavimenti Artigianali Lemma:

a story of passion for wood and high quality

Pavimenti Artigianali Lemma is a family business founded more than 20 years ago by Lemma brothers. Their commitment to create luxury wood floors and coverings is deeply rooted in the tradition of cabinet-making which widely spread over the territory close to Turin and which considers the excellence and the custom-made product as its own essence, its mission. Corrado Lemma is the founder and the leader of the company; with him there are Francesco, head of the Production Dept. and Gabriella, architect in charge of the Interior Design team. Together, they drive a manufacturing group able to match any kind of requirement and to manage any project, even at a large scale, in Italy and abroad. The company is structured in different departments – interior design; cabinet-making; marble and metals processing – where LEMMA master artisans work combining the antique manual techniques with the most up to date technologies to create unique pieces, projected and refined in each single detail. At the base of the company philosophy there is the high quality, which is made real through the meticulous research and selection of the raw material, the craftsmen know-how and the approach aimed to understand and satisfy the expectations and necessities of each single customer. Nowadays LEMMA creations enrich some of the most exclusive residences of the world and the company has become a valuable benchmark for luxury and bespoke products, able to meet even the most demanding customers.