Diasen was born in 1985 from an idea by Floriano Mingarelli, manager, inventor and pioneer in the field of chemistry. His great intuition was to realize that the construction industry has changed dramatically, moving towards more innovative products, with an high technology and quality level.

The points upon which the corporate action is based are represented by a constant search for excellence, by the development of increasingly advanced solutions with a strong trend towards internationalization, specialization and differentiation of products; and by environmental safety and health protection. During the years Diasen has created products and developed highly innovative solutions in building and construction area, reaching important milestones of achievement and success. Today Diasen is synonymous of safety, innovation and high quality, both in Italy and worldwide. Thermal and acoustic insulation Diasen has designed, developed and perfected Diathonite, the only one cork-based plaster. It is a thermal compound, dehumidifying and soundproofing that can interpret in a modern way, international standards and laws on energy saving, comfort and noise reduction in construction and green building. Waterproofing Through Acriflex systems and other Diasen waterproofing resins it becomes possible to attend to any situation, in total safety for workers, optimizing application timing, reducing the probability of making mistakes and increasing and prolonging performance results during years. Coating Really versatile and durable resins for all kind of surfaces and sport facilities floorings. Accurate solutions for every building problem Products with a very simple and quick application that allow to solve in an easy, safe and definitive way all the most common problems that usually occur in buildings and houses; such as humidity, dampness, mould and condensation, cement cracks and water infiltrations. The ability to provide customized solutions across the international vision and a close relationship with scientific research made Diasen a point of reference for designers and clients.