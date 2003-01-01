Studio BAAG was founded in 2010 by Swedish designer Caroline Bauer and Italian architect Pier Francesco Galuppini, and it is based in Milan. They work with various international projects ranging from architecture to design.Their different cultural backgrounds lead to projects balancing between Nordic minimalism and Italian creativity and provocation. The focus is to create a unity between functionality and aesthetics, evolving around the experimentation of materials and production processes with a refined craftsmanship. The use of natural materials, a passion for details and elements of humor gives the products a unique quality and tells a story. There is a great emphasis on creating a dialogue between the product and its user. The clean lines and the rationality of their projects leave room for different influences giving them a strong emotional charge. Design for unconventional people.

Caroline Bauer was born in Malmö, Sweden in 1982. In 2003 she moved to Italy where she studied interior and product design at Accademia Italiana in Florence. In 2007, she received her degree in interior design at the Istituto Europeo di Design, Milan. For the past five years Caroline has been working at an architectural firm in Milan on international projects ranging from exhibitions to hospitality and residential projects. Pier Francesco Galuppini was born in La Spezia, Italy in 1977. He majored in architecture at the University of Florence and graduated in 2005. He is currently collaborating with an architectural firm in Milan working globally on both residential and commercial projects.