Studio Baag
    Mr. Quin cupboard, Studio Baag
    Mr. Quin cupboard, Studio Baag Studio Baag SoggiornoContenitori
    Mr. Quin cupboard, Studio Baag Studio Baag SoggiornoContenitori
    Mr. Quin cupboard
    Skull light, Studio Baag
    Skull light, Studio Baag Studio Baag ArteSculture
    Skull light, Studio Baag Studio Baag ArteSculture
    Skull light
    Achille lamp, Studio Baag
    Achille lamp, Studio Baag Studio Baag SoggiornoIlluminazione
    Achille lamp, Studio Baag Studio Baag SoggiornoIlluminazione
    Achille lamp
    BAGGY lamp, Studio Baag
    BAGGY lamp, Studio Baag Studio Baag ArteSculture
    BAGGY lamp, Studio Baag Studio Baag ArteSculture
    BAGGY lamp
    Wrinkled sideboard, Studio Baag
    Wrinkled sideboard, Studio Baag Studio Baag ArteSculture
    Wrinkled sideboard, Studio Baag Studio Baag ArteSculture
    Wrinkled sideboard

    Studio BAAG was founded in 2010 by Swedish designer Caroline Bauer and Italian architect Pier Francesco Galuppini, and it is based in Milan. They work with various international projects ranging from architecture to design.Their different cultural backgrounds lead to projects balancing between Nordic minimalism and Italian creativity and provocation. The focus is to create a unity between functionality and aesthetics, evolving around the experimentation of materials and production processes with a refined craftsmanship. The use of natural materials, a passion for details and elements of humor gives the products a unique quality and tells a story. There is a great emphasis on creating a dialogue between the product and its user. The clean lines and the rationality of their projects leave room for different influences giving them a strong emotional charge. Design for unconventional people.

    Caroline Bauer was born in Malmö, Sweden in 1982. In 2003 she moved to Italy where she studied interior and product design at Accademia Italiana in Florence. In 2007, she received her degree in interior design at the Istituto Europeo di Design, Milan. For the past five years Caroline has been working at an architectural firm in Milan on international projects ranging from exhibitions to hospitality and residential projects. Pier Francesco Galuppini was born in La Spezia, Italy in 1977. He majored in architecture at the University of Florence and graduated in 2005. He is currently collaborating with an architectural firm in Milan working globally on both residential and commercial projects.

    Servizi
    architettura
    interni e prodouct design
    Bacini di utenza
    Italia e svezia
    Indirizzo
    20129, Milano Italia
    Italia
    +32-06136573 www.studiobaag.com
