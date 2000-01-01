THE “NEVER” PHILOSOPHYThe philosophy Society espouses is very simple: it is never satisfied. An exclusive fabric, a valuable yarn, a colour never yet tried – for Society these are not points of arrival. They are staging posts on an odyssey of exploration. “Mistreating” a cloth to obtain a new range of tactile and visual sensations, bringing together two fabrics no one ever dreamt of combining, rediscovering an ancient fibre (ramie for example) and putting it to an unusual use – everything Society “ought not to do” it tries, it tests out, and it does. In much the same way, it gets its regular clientele to mix together its creations, so changing established rules and creating new, more intimate and personal, ones. Habit does not hold sway in the world of Society. Never.THE STORY BEHIND THE PHILOSOPHYThe most intriguing stories often start with a question. “Why not create something for ourselves, when all we have created so far has been solely for others?” The rumination is that of Limonta, a firm that started life in 1893 in Costamasnaga, near Lecco, in the heart of a textile heartland. Today it is one of the most prestigious among made-in-Italy operators, as well as being a necessary port of call for the most prominent designers of clothing and furnishing fabrics both in Italy and abroad. The answer to that rumination is Society, a firm formed in 2000 and driven by the desire to try out innovative solutions in home couture. Robustly backed by the know-how and the technology of the Limonta Group, Society is currently in a position to afford the most priceless of modern-day luxuries: taking the time to think, to try things out, and to create. As of 2006 its creations have been on display – as well as on sale – in Society stores, most prominently its flagship store in via Palermo 1, Milan, followed by those in Rome, Lecce, New York, Paris, Auckland, Double Bay (Australia) and – very soon – there will be one in London.THE WAY WE WORKUnflustered. Here we will spare you the tedium of talk about “the very finest linen” or the “best wool in New Zealand”. Make no mistake: Society selects the best fibres and does so with the greatest care. It also unearths those that perhaps nobody any longer uses, such as manila hemp. Instead, what we want to talk to you about here is textile research. About the fact, for instance, that thanks to the production capacity of the Limonta Group, Society can now produce “in house” flat-weave and jacquard-weave fabrics, velvets and terry cloth, and much else, and take the time to try out new combinations and mixes never yet tried. This is a luxury few can afford today. Let’s take “whole-product dyeing”. This is a dyeing technique in which fabrics are assembled in unprocessed form and then dyed in the “dye bath”, without any mechanized drive. The result is a natural, spontaneous imperfection that confers on each single item a distinctly “used” appearance and, at the same time, makes it shrink resistant to every wash. In this way, every tablecloth and every bed sheet has a unique colour shade that marks it out from any other. This feature increases the scope to combine, mix, and create differences and unusual colour contrasts. It is Society that thought of them, but the creativity is left to you.