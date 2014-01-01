ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

design Inmovimento
Designer a Ferrara- Italy
    • Four.tune Beanbag, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento GiardinoMobili
    Four.tune Beanbag, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento GiardinoMobili
    Four.tune Beanbag, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento GiardinoMobili
    +1
    Four.tune Beanbag
    popheArt beanbag, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone Tessuti Rosso
    popheArt beanbag, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone Tessuti Rosso
    popheArt beanbag, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone Tessuti Rosso
    +7
    popheArt beanbag
    geometrie in movimento, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone
    geometrie in movimento, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone
    geometrie in movimento, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone
    +3
    geometrie in movimento
    Black Rose - cuschion/arras, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento SoggiornoAccessori & Decorazioni
    Black Rose - cuschion/arras, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento SoggiornoAccessori & Decorazioni
    Black Rose - cuschion/arras, design Inmovimento design Inmovimento SoggiornoAccessori & Decorazioni
    +2
    Black Rose - cuschion/arras

    Federica Felisatti nasce a Ferrara e si afferma come artigiana nel settore tessile e moda. Dal 2009 con il brand design Inmovimento, estende la sua autoproduzione al settore dei complementi d'arredo focalizzando l'attenzione al recupero e riuso dei vecchi torselli in tela di canapa. Sostenibilità e design dalle linee essenziali, la costante ricerca fra tradizione e innovazione, la versatilità del prodotto, sono i concept alla base delle sue creazioni. Nel 2014 espone il suo sistema innovativo per poltrone a sacco, brevettato " Geometrie In Movimento", alla Design Akademie di Berlino.

    ____________________________________________________________________________________________________

    Federica Felisatti was born in Ferrara, she is an expert italian craftswoman in the textil and fashion industry.
    Since 2009, with the brand design Inmovimento, she extended her self-production to home furnishing by focusing on reuse of the old hemp canvas fabric. Sustainable and essential design, constant pursuit between tradition and innovation, the product's versatility, these are the basic concept of her creations. In 2014 she exposed The Innovative System for beanbag "Geometry In Motion", at the Berlin Design Akademie, patented.

    Indirizzo
    Via Bologna 140
    44122 Ferrara- Italy
    Italia
    +39-3738636742 www.designinmovimento.it
