Federica Felisatti nasce a Ferrara e si afferma come artigiana nel settore tessile e moda. Dal 2009 con il brand design Inmovimento, estende la sua autoproduzione al settore dei complementi d'arredo focalizzando l'attenzione al recupero e riuso dei vecchi torselli in tela di canapa. Sostenibilità e design dalle linee essenziali, la costante ricerca fra tradizione e innovazione, la versatilità del prodotto, sono i concept alla base delle sue creazioni. Nel 2014 espone il suo sistema innovativo per poltrone a sacco, brevettato " Geometrie In Movimento", alla Design Akademie di Berlino.

Federica Felisatti was born in Ferrara, she is an expert italian craftswoman in the textil and fashion industry.

Since 2009, with the brand design Inmovimento, she extended her self-production to home furnishing by focusing on reuse of the old hemp canvas fabric. Sustainable and essential design, constant pursuit between tradition and innovation, the product's versatility, these are the basic concept of her creations. In 2014 she exposed The Innovative System for beanbag "Geometry In Motion", at the Berlin Design Akademie, patented.