Foglie d´Oro Parquet
    Foglie D´Oro

    The art master Giorgio Brotto, founder of Foglie d’Oro

    company, has been able to capture and maintain a rich tradition of ancient woodwork, old techniques and manual skills applying them to the design furniture and floor processing. The search for most refined wood and finishes related to great professional competence combined with sensitivity and technical skills highly improve the quality and features of our floors. All this leads to a seductive fusion between tradition and contemporary spirit, entirely made in Italy.

    The entire supply chain control from raw material to finished product combined with a wide know-how of all processes from the cutting of the logs to the drying of the lumbers allows Foglie d’Oro to guarantee the high quality of its floors.

    Passion for authenticity, creativity and design allows us a greater flexibility in the personalization of customized products, this way we can make classical parquet in planks or inlaid square, entirely hand made in unique, exclusive finishes.

    Foglie d’Oro is one of the well known brands all over the world for the manufacturing of exclusive, hand crafted wood flooring. The products are included in the most important architectural and design studio in the European and International market.

    vicenza
    Indirizzo
    Vicenza
    Italia
    www.fogliedoroparquet.com
