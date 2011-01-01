Legnopan SpA, founded in 1979, is one of the most important Italian company in the distribution of semi- finished wood-based panels and laminates for the modern furniture industry. It is strategically located in Piovene Rocchette in the province of Vicenza, North-East part of Italy, only 2 hours drive from Milano, Bologna,Bolzano and Udine.

From the first post-war period throughout four generations, Legnopan SpA has focused its resources and energies to satisfy the growing needs of its customers and the furniture market in general. The product range has been increased from a few dozen to thousand of items. The area covered by the sales network has also increased from the single province of Vicenza to the whole Italian territory. Legnopan SpA can provide an excellent logistic service thanks to its brand new 10.000 sqm warehouse (with a total surface of 25.000 sqm) filled with more than 3.300 items which can be safely delivered with our own fleet of 6 trucks in maximum 2 days. For years Legnopan SpA has been serving customers throughout North Italy; for the rest of the country together with Slovenia, Austriaand Switzerland a prompt and accurate delivery service is implemented by qualified shipping companies. Along to standard delivery by trucks we have also implemented an Express delivery service. We can deliver in 48-72 hours to any part of Italy more than 300 different decors Formica® hpl sheets or Rehau® edgebanding. In 2011 Legnopan SpA gained the FSC® and the PEFCTM certification, pursuing its quality policy started 10 years ago with ISO 9001 certification. The selection of a new product is a very careful process. It is in fact strictly evaluated by Legnopan’s team in terms of characteristicsand benefits of the product as well as the quality of the supplier. Many of our current partners have the main certification systems like ISO 14001, FSC, CSA, SFI and PEFC. At Legnopan SpA we continually strive to better understand our customer requests offering them solutions that combine the best price/quality ratio both in terms of product characteristics and service.