MICHELE TONCI

OTTIERI

Architect

Michele Tonci Ottieri (Athens 1956) graduated in architecture from Rome University “ La Sapienza” in 1981after a period of study in various European countries. After his graduation he moved to the U.S. to pursue his career as a free-lance architect. His activity in the U.S. includes the Ramsen Residence, Trump Tower, 51st floor. New York City. In 1985 he opens in Rome the ADOC srl (a service society for architects) and in 1987 he establishes an office in Luxembourg.

In 2001, he creates the MTO & Ass, with the landscape architect Lorenza Bartolazzi. The assignments, both national and international, consolidate his professional experience through the realization of numerous villas in France, Spain, Greece, Belgium and Turkey, as well as Italy and Luxembourg.

MTO & Ass Projects include those carried out in the historical centre of Rome (Palazzo Sforza; Palazzo Borghese; Palazzo Massimo Lancellotti in piazza Navona, Rome) and in Luxembourg (the ancient Grund). His work has demonstrated his skills and ability to adapt his projects to all types of space from a residential apartment of few square metres (Bonsai rue de Verneuille, Paris) to the design of an area of one hundred thousand square metres (Poligono Ingruisa, Port of Sagunto Spain). Other works included those of artists’ homes (Alighiero Boetti’s Home) and banking institutions (Banco di Napoli International; IBL; Banca Sella Group ,Luxembourg).

Significant projects also include a house structured for a disable person (Dr. Braun Home in Luxembourg) and the seven storey building, partly excavated from stone (Manfredi’s house, Grund, Luxemburg). These projects well represent the area of interest and the professional skills of Michele Tonci Ottieri. Along with constant research and a fully developed experience in the field of domestic and private architecture, MTO & Ass has also competed for and successfully won international awards (Belgium Academy of Rome).