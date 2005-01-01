Bertolone+Plazzogna architetcts was founded in 2009 by Silvia Bertolone and Marco Plazzogna.

The practice, formerly named Re_Load, operated as an atelier in Venice (2005-2006) and Madrid (2007-2009) and actually works with public architectural competitions and private clients.

In the last years 7 projects placed as winners or mentioned in international architectural competitions, like Europan 9 in Ireland in 2008.

Several project has been published in Italian and international magazines and books and taked part in a large number of exhibitions.

The practice follows the Re_Load philosophy:

Architecture is a violent act. Don't minimize this impact. How can we do a good act of violence? Re_Load philosophy is the answer. Context must be analyzed before introducing a new architectural texture. First: sorrounding. Second: people. Third: history. These are the necessary themes. The abstract creating process must be unified with the context rules. Architecture is the will of setting humane rules against nature's principles. The architect doesn't try to imitate natural rules but must introduce a new greed in wich he can choose new rules. But before doing this he must interpretate the context to find its peculiar characteristics: these ones must be protected but may be completely displaced. We follow the 'Tangram procedure': the base figure of Tangram is a square, but with the same pieces we can create infinite forms manteneing the same parts. Like Tangram, a place must keep its characteristics but must be completely changed in form to acquire a new meaning. Every site, including the worst one, keep a complex system in it. We analyze it and Re_Load the characters removed by introducing architecture.