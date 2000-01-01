Built upon the solid roots of the Florim Group based

in Italy, Florim USA is committed to continued technological innovation and to producing timeless and sustainable porcelain prod- ucts.

Florim USA is one of the largest and most technologically advanced porcelain facilities in North America and has been owned by the Florim Group since 2000. The Florim Group (parent company) is located in the heart of the Sassuolo industrial district in Italy and is renowned as a leader in the global ceramic sector.