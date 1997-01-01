King Roselli Architetti, founded in 1997, is an architecturepractice operating at various scales of project that extendfrom landscape to product design. Most of our work to datehas been in the hospitality sector in the design of new-buildhotels and holiday resorts.An important exception is the Lateran University Library inSan Giovanni in Laterano, Rome. For this project we receivedthe ANCE-InArch national prize for best new building 2008and a special mention in the The Gold Medal Prize for Architecturegiven by the MilanTriennale in 2009.Each project has been taken as an opportunity to explorewider architectural themes outside the strict confines of programme,budget, building regulations and technology.An open-ended working method has been developed whichallows us to tackle a wide variety of programme and type ofproject. The design of a hotel building in a landscape or urbansetting, or a refreshment kiosk or a mass-produced chair areall of equal interest to us. We have worked extensively onthe interiors of existing hotels and the public spaces associatedwith them. Many of the product design projects, be theycontract furniture, carpets or bathroom fittings, arose frominterior design schemes we were developing.All of our built work to date is in Italy, in Rome or Milan. TheClub Med Holiday resort will go on site in Sicily. Outside Italy,we have completed the planning and landscaping of a newtropical resort on the island of Langkawi in Malaysia, with thedesign of several villa types, a hillside village, retail spaces,public spaces, integrated in an extensive landscape projectrunning through the complex. More recently Qatar Foundationhas commissioned us as concept architects for a large hotelin Education City, Doha due for completion in 2018.