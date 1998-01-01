tissellistudioarchitetti was founded in Cesena in 1998 by architect Filippo Tisselli (1967). Architect Cinzia Mondello (1969) joined in 2001 and architect Marcin Dworzynski (1988) began collaborating with the studio in 2011.

The studio specializes mainly in residential architecture and interior design and has been internationally recognized for its work. The biggest advantage of a small studio includes the opportunity to be personally involved in all stages of the building process, from the design concept, through construction, to completion.

tissellistudioarchitetti is committed to contemporary architecture, applying professional experience and an eye for detail to every project.