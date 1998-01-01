ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

    tissellistudioarchitetti was founded in Cesena in 1998 by architect Filippo Tisselli (1967). Architect Cinzia Mondello (1969) joined in 2001 and architect Marcin Dworzynski (1988) began collaborating with the studio in 2011.

    The studio specializes mainly in residential architecture and interior design and has been internationally recognized for its work. The biggest advantage of a small studio includes the opportunity to be personally involved in all stages of the building process, from the design concept, through construction, to completion.

    tissellistudioarchitetti is committed to contemporary architecture, applying professional experience and an eye for detail to every project.

    Servizi
    architettura e interni
    Bacini di utenza
    Italia e Cesena
    Indirizzo
    corso garibaldi 83/85
    47521 Cesena
    Italia
    +39-54723024 tissellistudio.com

    Recensioni

    bernard aluma
    da oltre 4 anni
    Manuel Fusco
    ;)
    da oltre 5 anni
    virginia tisselli
    Bravo e preparato
    da oltre 2 anni
    Mostra tutte le 3 recensioni
