Berti Snc is one of the main companies in the national and international wood flooring sector. Company's activity is based on two different (but combined) cornerstones: productive department and supply and distribution through a shops franchise. Berti's family, the company's founders, Mr. Giancarlo and his wife Rosanna and their sons Matteo, Andrea and Massimo have always been very careful to market's evolutions.Today it counts 220 staff people and more than 140 shops in Italy and worldwide.Berti parquet, excellent finish wood flooring 100% Italian made, tastings and different atmospheres with a wide variety of styles.