ABOUT US

STATUS is a young and dynamic company, with a consolidate experience in the design, production and sale of Italian furniture. Located in North East Italy, close to Venice, STATUS is the result of an Innovative Project, developed by a team of highly skilled professionals with a deep knowledge of the latest production techniques and market trends.

Our strength? With more than twenty years of experience in the production of furniture and furnishings, cutting-edge technological know-how and constant market and consumer research projects,these are our key greatest strengths. All of these have enabled us to export the STATUS brand and product all over the world.

Constant collaboration with architects and external designers along with the use of high precision machinery enables STATUS to produce the greatest quality furniture. All of this is reflected in an attractive price-quality ratio accessible to all, andenables STATUS to keep pace with current market trends and changes.

MISSION

Our mission consists in the development and production of 100% Made in Italy furniture sharing worldwide our Italian style, which has always been synonymous with Quality, Innovation and stylish Design.

Made in Italy, it is not just a geographical indication: it is the result of Italian ingenuity, experience, passion and culture.

Abitare il Made in Italy, literally “Live the Made Italy”, this indicates our company’s philosophy which inspires all of our creations: STATUS furniture is 100% conceived, designed and manufactured in Italy by accurately selecting the top finest components and raw materials from the best Italian suppliers.