Costantini Pietro was founded in 1922, establishing itself as a symbol company in the manufacturing of solid wood chairs.With its recent collections the company offers a more modern style and international taste.Not only chairs, but also tables and occasional furniture for an impressive total look, with stylistic proposals leading to a timeless design.
- Bacini di utenza
- Via Remis, 64 33050 S. Vito al Torre Udine – ITALY
- Indirizzo
-
Via Remis, 64 33050 S. Vito Al Torre Udine – Italy
Italia
www.costantinipietro.com