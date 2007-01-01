Lo studio è attivo dal 2007 e il design dei progetti è da sempre incentrato sulle esigenze del cliente e sulla cura del dettaglio, sia in termini progettuali che realizzativi.

Il design moderno è una parte molto importante del nostro linguaggio, ma allo stesso modo possiamo occuparci anche di stili più tradizionali perchè ciò che conta veramente non è lo stile con cui si opera ma la qualità che si raggiunge nelle realizzazioni.

Fabiola Ferrarello’s architectural office opened in 2007.

The design of our projects is dedicated to the highest levels of detail and creative expression

We create functional projects that respect the aesthetic and budgetary needs of our clients, giving life to harmonious, home spaces that enhance our clients’ emotional and physical well-being.

Modern design is a central part of our language—at the same time we incorporate traditional elements when needed, because what really matters is not one fixed style but the quality the space offers as a whole.



























