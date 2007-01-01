ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Fabiola Ferrarello
Architetti a Roma, RM, Italia
    Lo studio è attivo dal 2007 e il design dei progetti è da sempre incentrato sulle esigenze del cliente e sulla cura del dettaglio, sia in termini progettuali che realizzativi.

    Il design moderno è una parte molto importante del nostro linguaggio, ma allo stesso modo possiamo occuparci anche di stili più tradizionali perchè ciò che conta veramente non è lo stile con cui si opera ma la qualità che si raggiunge nelle realizzazioni.

    Fabiola Ferrarello’s architectural office opened in 2007.

    The design of our projects is dedicated to the highest levels of detail and creative expression

    We create functional projects that respect the aesthetic and budgetary needs of our clients, giving life to harmonious, home spaces that enhance our clients’ emotional and physical well-being.

    Modern design is a central part of our language—at the same time we incorporate traditional elements when needed, because what really matters is not one fixed style but the quality the space offers as a whole.

     








    Servizi
    • Restyling
    • Interior design
    • Redesign
    • Remodeling
    Bacini di utenza
    • Italy
    • France
    • Luxembourg
    • Belgium
    • Swiss
    • Usa
    Indirizzo
    Via Eusebio Chini
    00154 Roma, RM, Italia
    Italia
    +39-3470882836 www.linkedin.com/in/fabiola-ferrarello-9146837

    Ho collaborato con fareformeabitate in qualità di fotografo, assistendo a varie fasi della lavorazione di diversi progetti. Ho avuto modo di vedere una soffitta in condizioni disperate trasformarsi in uno splendido attico, luminoso,  moderno e vivibile. fareformeabitate prende parte ad ogni fase decisionale del progetto, garantendo supporto per ogni aspetto: dall'impiantistica agli arredi, dai rivestimenti ai complementi di arredo, con gusto e coerenza stilistica.
    Data del progetto: febbraio 2012
    veramente terribile , sito internet organizzato malissimo senza dare alcuna indicazione sulla posizione dello studio , per non parlare dell assenza di "partita iva" al footer della pagina , servizio pessimo.
