Meroni Francesco e Figli
Mobili & accessori a Seveso
    MERONI FRANCESCO E FIGLI - LA TRADIZIONE ITALIANA DAL 1868

    Fondata nel 1868, l’azienda si è tramandata di padre in figlio, mantenendo l’amore per il bello e la fedeltà agli stili Luigi XV, Luigi XVI, Barocco Veneziano e Neoclassico. Oggi, come ieri, l’azienda produce arredamenti
    e mobili su misura per le più belle dimore del mondo: dagli arredi antichi alle reinterpretazioni secondo le esigenze del nostro tempo. Il marchio a fuoco ne garantisce l’autenticità.

    MERONI FRANCESCO E FIGLI - ITALIAN TRADITION FROM 1868

    Founded in 1868, the company has been handed down from father to son, preserving love for beauty and adherence to Louis XV, Louis XVI, Venetian Baroque and Neoclassic styles. Meroni Francesco e Figli today produces furnishings and single pieces of furniture, custom-made, for the most beautiful residences in the world: the creations reproduce ancient furnishings, or re-interpret them according to the ergonomic and functional needs of our time. The iron branding guarantees authenticity.

    Servizi
    • Sale da Pranzo
    • salotti
    • camere da letto
    • Uffici Residenziali
    • Consolle e Specchiere per Ingressi
    • Mobili Porta-TV
    • Mobiletti per Bagno
    Bacini di utenza
    • Russia
    • CSI
    • Paesi Arabi
    • Cina
    • USA
    Indirizzo
    Corso Garibaldi 58/60
    20822 Seveso
    Italia
    +39-0362501663 www.meronifrancescoefigli.it

    Recensioni

    backin79
    da circa 4 anni
    Alberto Meroni
    Mobili di alta qualità realizzati a mano in Italia, personalizzati anche. Prezzi premium. Ubicazione: SEVESO. MB
    da oltre 4 anni
    Alberto Meroni
    La foto di Google maps di Seveso, corso Garibaldi 58 non è quello da voi indicato bensì è un cancello più a Nord della stradina da voi segnalata
    da circa 4 anni
