MERONI FRANCESCO E FIGLI - LA TRADIZIONE ITALIANA DAL 1868

Fondata nel 1868, l’azienda si è tramandata di padre in figlio, mantenendo l’amore per il bello e la fedeltà agli stili Luigi XV, Luigi XVI, Barocco Veneziano e Neoclassico. Oggi, come ieri, l’azienda produce arredamenti

e mobili su misura per le più belle dimore del mondo: dagli arredi antichi alle reinterpretazioni secondo le esigenze del nostro tempo. Il marchio a fuoco ne garantisce l’autenticità.

MERONI FRANCESCO E FIGLI - ITALIAN TRADITION FROM 1868

Founded in 1868, the company has been handed down from father to son, preserving love for beauty and adherence to Louis XV, Louis XVI, Venetian Baroque and Neoclassic styles. Meroni Francesco e Figli today produces furnishings and single pieces of furniture, custom-made, for the most beautiful residences in the world: the creations reproduce ancient furnishings, or re-interpret them according to the ergonomic and functional needs of our time. The iron branding guarantees authenticity.