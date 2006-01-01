ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
LATO di Luca Gambacorti &amp; Co.
Architetti a Prato (Po) Italia
Riepilogo 1Progetti (1) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • Casa Giorgetti, LATO di Luca Gambacorti & Co. LATO di Luca Gambacorti & Co.
    Casa Giorgetti, LATO di Luca Gambacorti & Co. LATO di Luca Gambacorti & Co.
    Casa Giorgetti, LATO di Luca Gambacorti & Co. LATO di Luca Gambacorti & Co.
    +25
    Casa Giorgetti

    LATO is a Italy-based architecture and design studio founded in 2006 by principals Luca Gambacorti and Francesca Doni, just a few metres from the sculpture by Henry Moore “Square Form with Cut”, in the historic town centre of Prato (Tuscany) at number 13 Piazza San Marco. This studio is characterised by contemporary style conceived as that which, although already existing in the present, is also a future memory. LATO is also a gallery, an area dedicated to design, to audio, visual and graphic communication – a space ready to provide a venue for art exhibitions and shows.

    Bacini di utenza
    • Prato (PO) Italia
    • - Firenze (FI)
    • Pistoia
    • Grosseto Tuscany Maremma (GR)
    • Italia
    • Lucca
    • Arezzo
    Indirizzo
    Piazza San Marco 13
    59100 Prato (Po) Italia
    Italia
    +39-0574071696 www.lato.co.it
      Add SEO element