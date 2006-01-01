LATO is a Italy-based architecture and design studio founded in 2006 by principals Luca Gambacorti and Francesca Doni, just a few metres from the sculpture by Henry Moore “Square Form with Cut”, in the historic town centre of Prato (Tuscany) at number 13 Piazza San Marco. This studio is characterised by contemporary style conceived as that which, although already existing in the present, is also a future memory. LATO is also a gallery, an area dedicated to design, to audio, visual and graphic communication – a space ready to provide a venue for art exhibitions and shows.