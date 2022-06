bio

Giorgio Bonaguro is an industrial and interior designer in Milan. He studied mechanical engeneering in Modena and concluded his master studies in Industrial an Interior Design at Scuola Politecnica di Design. He worked in several design studios, where he learned the development process of a design product. He acts in a number of different fields including furniture, industrial, interior, packaging and light design.

Exhibitions and Awards

2013_”Abitare 100% Project”, Design Market by Giulio Cappellini, Verona, Italy 2013_”Cabinets of Curiosity" at Mint Shop, diring the London Design Festival, London, UK 2013_”Now!Le Off” during the Paris Design Week, Paris, France 2013_”MADE” at Design Weekend, Jockey Clube, Sao Paulo, Brazil 2013_”The New Italian Design” at San Francisco, United States 2013_ “Italian Design meets Jewelry” exhibition, Palazzo Bonin Longare, Vicenza, Italy 2013_Salone Satellite 2013, Milan, Italy 2013_“Good Words and Wordly Goods”, exhibition during Design Days Dubai at Majlis Gallery, Dubai, United Arab Emirates 2012_”Abitare il tempo 100% Project” by Giulio Cappellini, Verona, Italy 2012_Design de Autor at DW Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil 2012_Out Now Exhibition at SPD, Ventura-Lambrate, Fuorisalone 2012, Milan, Italy 2012_D3 Talents at imm-Cologne 2012, Cologne, Germany 2012_Formland Spring 2012, Denmark 2011_Salao Design 2011: “Tweety Table Lamp” is awarded in the category professional – lighting 2011_Casa Brasil 2011, Bento Gonçalves, Brazil 2011_”Sedie alla Ribalta”, Triennale Design Museum, Milan, Italy 2008_LED (Light Exhibition Design) projects and proposals, Milan, Italy