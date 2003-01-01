Form Design srl is a leading sofa manufacturer in Italy, located in the renowned sofa district of the Murgia region, which has always been working professionally, paying great attention to innovative and emotional solutions. The company has launched its new brand Cubo Rosso with the purpose of conveying the original concept which has always accompanied our activity, from its very beginning: a meticulous, handmade and high-quality product.

“Cubo Rosso”, why? The brand “Cubo Rosso” embodies the essence of our company. “Cube”: the symbol of design, precision and versatility, that is the essence of the Italian genius and craftsmanship. “Red”: the color of passion and Italian elegance. The great value of experience in the craft sector: Form Design srl was established in 1996 thanks to the successful cooperation between Giovanni Calia and Donatangelo Gallo: the special care given to all sectors of the activity and the great attention paid to any detail have enabled the company to establish and maintain a primary position working on behalf of the most popular companies operating in the productive district of Apulia. On the basis of the skills acquired through experience over time and considering the development of the Italian market , in 2003 the charter members created their own original brand. Soon after Salvatore Buonamassa entered into partnership with Calia and Gallo giving in this way a great impulse to the development of the company thanks to his many years experience in this field.

The value of team work and strategies: After many years of hard work, cooperation and teamwork, Form Design srl has achieved a strategic position among the biggest competitors in the sector. The company’s market oriented attitude, which pays great attention to customers’ needs and expectations, has enabled Form Design srl to follow the developments and the evolution of the market. Of great and strategic importance has been the decision, taken in 2003, of enhancing the company’s foreign trade department to give a further impulse to export activities, ensuring, in this way, a high communicative capability on an international level. Mission

Cubo Rosso’s main aim as a company is to satisfy the needs and expectations of its customers following the successful philosophy of innovation and functionality, thus enhancing the value of the totally made in Italy production in a perfect mix of quality and new trends. Product: Two exclusive lines of leather sofas, classic and modern, symbol of the great attention paid to details and to the quality of raw materials. Price: Entry price in mid-range furnishing shops. Great price/quality relationship for all CUBO ROSSO collections, characterized by high quality standards and exclusive Italian design. Place: Development and enhancement of our potential for wholesale business thanks to our new brand “Cubo Rosso” which is expanding our co-operation with the main groups in the wholesale market. European distribution based on the “Corner Cubo Rosso” concept and on high-quality services.