Today we are one of the very few entrepreneurial realities of the sector of "Fireplaces & Stoves" that have a fully integrated production cycle, in which all the activities ranging from the conception and product design, through to its completion, testing and packaging of the same, are all carried out within our production site in central Italy in the province of Frosinone, to be able to ensure a product of excellence.

We strongly believe in R & D as a source of excellence in the development of new products, hat they always have the best performance, while respecting and protecting the environment that surrounds us.

Therefore, every year we invest in technological innovation and R & D, where we use the precious collaboration of the University of Cassino, to have products on the market that will give you the excellence in performance, energy savings and reduced environmental impact.