marcocapetodesign
Designer a Brindisi
    • "PimpmyBox" per Armet, marcocapetodesign marcocapetodesign CasaContenitori
    +19
    "PimpmyBox" per Armet

    Marco Capeto was born in Brindisi, a small town of Salento, in 1984 by a teacher mom and a surveyor dad. After his high school graduation, he felt an uncontrollable desire to give vent to his artistic vocation and therefore decided to leave his beloved homeland  in order to move to Milan and start a course in Interior Design at IED (European Institute of Design). It was there where he began his training: he studied and graduated with honors, presenting the design of a co-housing which would afterwards be selected and exhibited at the headquarters of the institution in via Sciesa. His interests range from interior design to graphic design, adding the industrial design, and the design and implementation of design objects.He dedicates himself constantly to his passion and is in a perpetual search of detail, the study of the particular, and a careful observation of what surrounds him so as to grasp, seize and "raise" each and every detail that catches his attention. At some point, however, something draw his attention, being perhaps attracted by the magical landscapes of Puglia and the desire to donate the inspiration and creativity that characterize his work to his homeland. Consequently he began to design and produce items of furniture which will be exposed in several exhibitions organized in small villages, castles and monuments in Puglia. His works and objects were recently displayed in Milan during the Triennale exhibition, one of the most important design context on a National and International level.

    Bacini di utenza
    Brindisi
    Indirizzo
    72100 Brindisi
    Italia
    www.marcocapetodesign.com
