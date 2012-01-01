ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Woodd&#39;d
Designer a Italia
    • Plainpod 2 , Woodd'd Woodd'd CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    Plainpod 2

    Wood’d is a lifestyle brand of wooden accessories. Was founded in January 2012 by creativity and productive skills of two brothers, Andrea and Stefano Aschieri. The idea comes from the need to create something together, starting from the know-how that has been characterizing the family’s business for 40 years, aiming to produce wooden accessories for fashion industry. Wood’d iPhone covers gave the chance to the brand to be recognized for its work in Europe, Japan, Korea and United States. The offer now includes covers, bracelets, perfumes and docking stations. What keeps Wood’d running is the co-operation between traditional and innovative production methods, taking care of any single aspect of the product, from its first drawings to the communication process.

    Bacini di utenza
    Italia, Giappone e Germany
    Indirizzo
    20020 Italia
    Italia
    http://www.woodd.it
