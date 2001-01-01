Samuele Mazza’s Signature has been formed by his starting point as “Fashion Designer”, which makes his style and ideal equation between ethics and aesthetics, in a certain sense contradictory and unexpected.

He began with Fashion and became a phenomenal protagonist in the 80’s. Too young though for such an unforeseen success, he quickly …… a peak and made clamorous decision to abandon being a Fashion designer. Whit a hunger for new experiences he left for New York to follow his passion for art, which he had always cultivated and was inspired by, in particular photography. In the 90’s he collaborated with Mondadori where e went on to edit a series of books dedicated to “Italian Fashion”. Amongst these he published Bulgari, Missoni, Versace, Ferretti, Trussardi, Ferrè, Etro…and many others (see google). Always adding variety to his experiences, he organized many exhibitions and created costumes for some of the most important Museums and galleries Worldwide. Simultaneously he Globe-trotted around the world and learnt 5 languages and experienced a memorable collaboration with Massimo Vignelli and Ida Panicelli where he gained a new awareness for “Set Design”. During this time he created unique props and scenography that were so unique that they were preserved after the exhibitions and not discarded. During this period he unveiled a new inspiration “Interior Design”. He opened his first show room in 2001 called “Visionnaire home philosophy”. Milan welcomed this project enthusiastically. Truly successful to the point of transforming The Gallery” into a brand name, a real style scene. He designed collection for Ipe Cavalli, where he later handed over the brand to the company in Bologna and remained as “Creative Director” until 2010, where it became without a doubt a global success. But a as usual creative creatures are always searching and thriving for new sap and projects, also feeling restrained he left his role as “Creative Director” for “Visionnaire” and moved into creating statement pieces called “Saint Babila” based on Italian Quintessence. I meantime designing Public Spaces, Hotels and Shops Worldwide. Further down the line he created a new collection of furniture, inspired by being “Outrightly Fashionable”. Focusing on his favorites Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent manifacturers of Colombo Couture by Colombo style an historical company from the northen Milan. A whole new vision and stomping success. In 2013 he accepted a prestigious proposal from “Four Season Luxury Furniture” to create a line using his name “Samuele Mazza-Timeless Interiors” to furthermore open a whole new show room in the heart of Milan (Via Turati). Always keeping the ball rolling in 2013 he accepted an important collaboration to relaunch the historical brand “Murrina murano” in Venice. Simultaneously designing kitchens for the impressive company Del Tongo, and as if that wasn’t enough he took over the artistic direction of Medea Contemporary Classics. Always driven, he recently collaborated on the set of the film “La Migliore Offerta” (The Best Offer), by Oscar winner Giuseppe Tornatore, starring Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush. The biggest challenge that faces him is the launch of his eponymous “Samuele Mazza-Timeless Interiors” collection. A collection inspired by the 30’s and the ART DECO mouvment for his collection . He signed an important contract with the prestigious Tuscany Company “ Formitalia”. They are known globally for holding the Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Mercedes interiors licences.