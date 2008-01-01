FON was founded in the late Eighties as a container of

multidisciplinary experiences. This is the result of the research which is relating to the territory and its sedimentation, to the preservation and restoration of cultural heritage and to the typological study of historical architecture. Over the twentyfive years of the studio activity, the themes of historical knowledge, bio-architecture and socio-economic connections in the relationship between man and nature have been investigated and tested through a large number of sustainable achievements. In 2010 the residential restoration project of the former thermal power railway station of Venice called “Centrale Mazzoni” won the first national prize of architecture “Raffaele Sirica Sicurezza dell’abitare”. In 2008 the creation of a multi-store residential building made of brick and structural wood, won the first prize at “Città di Venezia” architecture prize. The firm is also focused on the development of commercial formats for leading companies in food &beverage area, with many achievements in national and international locations. The Group is currently developing a number of experimental projects related to sustainability including economic construction and development of the local format. In 2011 won the first prize of “European Colour Design Award” in Germany.