Hello! We are BBMDS, an evolving design studio always challenging norms and exploring new territories.

We design spaces and products, from niche brands to large global companies and we care about our projects with passion and dedication, with a strong responsive attitude.

Our process is based on research and led by ideas.

From temporary spaces to durable products we design cultural exhibitions, events settings, environments for tradefair appearances, store concepts, showrooms and also everyday objects, furniture, lighting for Italian and international brands.

We teach and we hold lectures and workshops at NABA Milano, IUAV

Venezia, NKF Oslo, Politecnico di Milano, Università Cattolica.