ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Ugolini
Designer a Via Lago Di Misurina, 18
Riepilogo 3Progetti (3) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • 3'Age, Ugolini Ugolini SoggiornoIlluminazione
    3'Age, Ugolini Ugolini SoggiornoIlluminazione
    3'Age, Ugolini Ugolini SoggiornoIlluminazione
    +1
    3'Age
    3'Age v 2.0, Ugolini Ugolini SoggiornoIlluminazione
    3'Age v 2.0, Ugolini Ugolini SoggiornoIlluminazione
    3'Age v 2.0, Ugolini Ugolini SoggiornoIlluminazione
    3'Age v 2.0
    T(h)ree, Ugolini Ugolini SoggiornoIlluminazione
    T(h)ree

    The genesis of Steelē The encounter between the lively workshop of Ugolini – an industry leader in textile dyeing machinery with a 40 years tradition – and the ability of an inspired such as designer Giacomo Piovan has brought forth the debut collection by Steelē, featuring design objects manufactured to be meaningful, durable, recyclable, and of course, beautiful.

    Bacini di utenza
    • via Lago di Misurina,18 36015 Schio (VI) Italy
    • 18"
    Riconoscimenti
    Schio Design Festival
    Indirizzo
    via Lago di Misurina, 18
    36015 Via Lago Di Misurina, 18
    Italia
    +39-3463530627 www.steele.it
      Add SEO element