cuppari art&amp;ferro
Progettazione sistemi di luce a Faenza, Province of Ravenna, Italy
    All our structures are custom-made, designed to embellish the facade of villas, hotels and resorts.

    Gazebo and Pergolas

    Design and construction of wrought iron gazebo, cast iron columns, pergolas and many other ideas for decorating outdoor spaces of villas, hotels, bathing establishments and other commercial activities.

    Among our customers we can boast George Clooney, the Byblos Art Hotel and the Palace Hotel Merano just to name a few.

    Art  and Design

    Realization of interior and exterior spaces on the project.


    Nicola Cuppari of Arte e Ferro creates real works of art in wrought iron, some of which are available for shows and exhibitions.



    #Gazebo#Dehor#Pensiline#Pergole
    • Via della Boaria
    • 26 – 48018 Faenza (Ra)
    • Faenza
    • Province of Ravenna
    • Italy
    Indirizzo
    v. Boaria 26
    48018 Faenza, Province of Ravenna, Italy
    Italia
    +39-3923434636 www.arteeferro.eu
    • Nello splendido scenario di Villa Oleandra,  sul lago di Como abbiamo realizzato con grande successo e clamore un gazebo in ferro battuto, opera unica nel suo genere, su commissione del divo holliwoodiano George Clooney.


