All our structures are custom-made, designed to embellish the facade of villas, hotels and resorts.

Gazebo and Pergolas

Design and construction of wrought iron gazebo, cast iron columns, pergolas and many other ideas for decorating outdoor spaces of villas, hotels, bathing establishments and other commercial activities.

Among our customers we can boast George Clooney, the Byblos Art Hotel and the Palace Hotel Merano just to name a few.

Art and Design

Realization of interior and exterior spaces on the project.





Nicola Cuppari of Arte e Ferro creates real works of art in wrought iron, some of which are available for shows and exhibitions.







