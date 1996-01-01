ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

roberto murgia architetto
Architetti a Milano
    WE re-DESIGN
    We do not invent new forms, but re-CYCLE the existing ones, to dismantle and re-ASSEMBLE. We put the pieces together by changing the order and the rhythm, we re-MIX forms and re-INVENT new combinations. We carry on a soft revolution. We do not have to sell an image, we re-START from scratch each time. We re-WORK information, analyze and organize. We re-THINK the way the spaces are used, and re-FILL them with new meanings. The quality of life in a quality space. We built and re-BUILD respecting our habitat. We re-USE traditional materials with new technologies, we re-DISCOVER the old lessons in new. We re-FRESH the image of our desires. The new is the different mix of old and new ideas, held together by the re-DESIGN

    Bacini di utenza
    MILANO
    Indirizzo
    via luigi settembrini 26
    20124 Milano
    Italia
    +39-02454486993 www.robertomurgia.it
