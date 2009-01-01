Since 1959 IPE srl has been manufacturing armchairs, sofas, beds, sofa-beds and complements of “high-design” in order to always satisfy a more and more advanced and demanding public who is trying to express, through these products, the pleasure of living its own house far from the proposal of an overstocked and flatten market.

1959. By will of Pompeo and Vittorio Cavalli, IPE was born, acronym for Imbottiture Prodotti Espansi (padding and expansion products), in a structure of 6.000 sqm in the vicinity of Bologna. But what were expansion products in 1959? They were what we call today Polyurethane; chemical materials, soft and resilient, which permitted abandoning of the use of springs, horse hair, wool and other materials. This therefore revolutionised the construction system of the sofas, beds and also the seats of automobiles. Ipe was one of the very first companies to adopt this new method, be it for the seats of the automobiles, Lancia, be it for objects of design-furnishing, from it’s first product called Kosmo, designed by Prof. Rito Valla. IPE srl celebrated 50 years in 2009, all spent with the intent of creating, inventing, projecting always with courageous entrepreneurial spirit; and so we wish the company long life and, attribute to this brand, a new and significant acronym, IPE: Impresa Per Entusiasti,Company for enthusiasts. Its Philosophy wish to promote "Life Styles" free and far from Impositions or rigid Laws through personalized projects of Furniture and Architecture and through the use of a technology focused on expressing Comfort, Innovation and Emotions. Its products are direct towards people without age’s limit, distinguished by curiosity and enthusiasm for their own lifes. Therefore, IPE wants to be a reference point, thanks to its 50 years experience in quality and research. IPE srl is not only specialized in domestic furniture, but also a great experience in contract solutions, especially hotel and shipping interiors.