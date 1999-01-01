NEAR (Network of Architecture) is an urban design and architectural practice, founded in 2011 by Cristiano Lippa, Fabiano Micocci and Lorenzo Scarpetti. The diverse experience of each member, working in different parts of the world, has lead to an original organization of work, connecting ideas and contributions as a network. This open platform-like methodology allows an easy sharing of data, a control of local characteristics as well as multiple and objective point of views.

NEAR strives for a renewed geographical and topographical approach to the project. Its design process endeavors to draw attention to earth in all its declinations, from natural environment to urban context. The practice firmly believes that earth is a main source of inspiration for a pragmatic and sustainable design, able to define space, form and materials.

NEAR engages different typologies and scales, including urban planning, landscape, public spaces as well as buildings, interiors and furniture design. Each project starts with a careful analysis of local characteristics guided by a strong understanding of client requests. The practice is structured to provide clear design direction and follow the realization at every stage of a project.