La Berica, a firm that produces artistic ceramics for home and garden decoration, was born in Riviera Berica, near Vicenza, almost 50 years ago from an idea by Roncolato Luciano and siblings.Over the years, when work expanded a larger factory was built in Gambellara, where the company is still based.After 50 years of working in the field of traditional and trendy ceramic art, in recent years under the guidance of son Edi Roncolato, La Berica has begun to produce design objects, with an attentive taste that is close to trendy as well as classical colours. In fact, in the new Luna collection the colours produced are white, gold and silver: colours that can find the right space in any environment, from classical to modern minimalist. Even the forms follow the same philosophy, ranging from classical to the most modern lines.Each item is hand-finished and checked individually which only an artisan can do while proudly serving the MADE IN ITALY