As a child my dream was to travel far from domestic routine and from the place where I was born to discover new worlds and different traditions and customs.

This uncontrollable longing has tested my skills and ideas through the years. It has also been a way of getting to know myself. Today I am on an aircraft, which is carrying me home at the end of a business trip after I have satisfactorily signed the contract for a great new project. Through the years that dream has become both my job and my great passion, which I have in common with my wife, Brunella: creating and furnishing homes and building prestigious residences.

Time has rewarded my steadfast commitment and respect for different cultural frameworks.

Today the Firm Anacleto Mariani Italia designs and produces with the typical Italian style for an extensive clientele in many parts of the world.