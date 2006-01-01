Our services

We want to make specifying LED lighting solutions as easy as possible. We understand that the process of a lighting project is hard work. There are many aspects to consider when specifying a job and we help narrows it down and simplifies your choices. We are here for you.

Consulting

We allow the designers and architects decide what works best with their design. If you inquire about possible LED lighting solutions, we will offer recommendations and valued specifications, whether we distribute these products or not. We focus on making sure your project brings innovative and value added lighting enhancements to the design, and apply the latest approach and LED technologies in the best way possible.

Design

We help you design dynamic and thematic lighting installations and plan the associated lighting control systems. We make sure your project integrates lighting to architecture coherently with the context and objectives of the project, and in agreement with the artistic vision of the various participants. If you require exclusive LED lighting fixtures, with particular optics so as to accent your context/subject/architecture within various angles, we will help you make it a reality.

Engineering

As LED technology develops, sophisticated systems require more technical expertise than most contractors are accustomed to providing. We can develop complete plans for layout and system integration to make sure you get the best system for your project. For more complex systems, we can offer mock up demonstrations to make sure all fixtures are working properly before final installation. We will do the homework so you would not have to.

Programming

We can help you develop state of the art lighting visual effects. We can update programming, develop new programming or work with you to get the programming the project needs on our high end control systems.

Integration

It is our task to know what works and what does not. We ensure the technology is sound to ensure what you specify is not marketing hype but the real thing. Let us help integrate the best choice for you. We offer top quality design LED fixtures and control products for sale to industry contractors and electrical distributors. Our manufacturers list is extremely selective and we make it a point to be technically savvy on every product we sell.