giardini wallcoverings
Via Rosselli 7 20019 Settimo M.Se (Mi) – Italy
    • Giardini Wallcoverings is a professional in manufacturing and

    marketing of textile wallcoverings. The company was established as new a member of the same family  in year 2000, a new division of the society Giardini Ltd, (founded in 1872), dealing with international investment and various  sector of trade and industry. Thanks to the wide choice of  precious fabrics, noble natural fibers  and high technology for the production, Giardini Wallcoverings places itself in the wallcovering field, establishing a growing position  in the niche of luxury high-end products strictly100% made in Italy

    Giardini Wallcoverings today boats of begin a leading manufacturer of textile jacquard wallcoverings. It is proud to be the Italian company with a higher growth trend in the recent years in its sector. Thanks to its super-skilled staff and a young management, Giardini Wallcoverings has succeeded in creating innovative products, with an eye always open wide towards the textiles and technologies developed from the interior design and fashion industry such as satin silk and velvet for the walls.

    Reaching great targets for the future, the aim is to affirm its own brand soon in most of the markets as THE first choice among any excellent textile wallcoverings.

    Giardini Wallcoverings is very fast opening a large network of customers, and today is exporting to more than 40 countries all over the world. Our Extraordinary Staff

    Bacini di utenza
    Via Rosselli 7 20019 Settimo M.se (MI) – Italy
    Indirizzo
    Via Rosselli 7 20019 Settimo M.Se (Mi) – Italy
    Italia
    www.giardiniwallcoverings.it
