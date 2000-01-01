Giardini Wallcoverings is a professional in manufacturing and

marketing of textile wallcoverings. The company was established as new a member of the same family in year 2000, a new division of the society Giardini Ltd, (founded in 1872), dealing with international investment and various sector of trade and industry. Thanks to the wide choice of precious fabrics, noble natural fibers and high technology for the production, Giardini Wallcoverings places itself in the wallcovering field, establishing a growing position in the niche of luxury high-end products strictly100% made in Italy

Giardini Wallcoverings today boats of begin a leading manufacturer of textile jacquard wallcoverings. It is proud to be the Italian company with a higher growth trend in the recent years in its sector. Thanks to its super-skilled staff and a young management, Giardini Wallcoverings has succeeded in creating innovative products, with an eye always open wide towards the textiles and technologies developed from the interior design and fashion industry such as satin silk and velvet for the walls.

Reaching great targets for the future, the aim is to affirm its own brand soon in most of the markets as THE first choice among any excellent textile wallcoverings.

Giardini Wallcoverings is very fast opening a large network of customers, and today is exporting to more than 40 countries all over the world. Our Extraordinary Staff