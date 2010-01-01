ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Studio Lievito
Designer a Italia
    Mantide
    wireframe
    Type
    Elementare
    Fugit

    Lievito is the italian word that stands for ‘leaven’.

    Leaven: [ ”fig. What is needed to spread a mood or an idea” ]

    Leaven sparks off an unstoppable reaction between apparently inert ingredients. Leaven mixes different components and qualities to reach an optimal crispness.

    One project, few words to understand each other, three souls (two male, one female) who met to design products with the goal of ‘leavening’. Studio Lievito, established in 2010 by Laura Passalacqua, Francesco Taviani and Jacopo Volpi, defines itself as a link between the past and the future: a recovery of  artisanal skills to reheat modern techniques of industrial production. Refine by hand serial productions, serially assembling unique pieces to answer the urgency of a ‘slow design’, up to date with the contemporary market. Surprising projects that challenges the daily routines by the mean of simple but witty gestures, where details make the difference.

    Servizi
    product design
    Bacini di utenza
    Italia
    Indirizzo
    50100 Firenze Italia
    Italia
    www.studiolievito.com
