Tekhne nasce a Cormòns (Gorizia) nel 1994, dalla volontà dei soci fondatori di realizzare un’azienda improntata alla qualità e con una particolare attenzione al design contemporaneo. La sua identità si caratterizza oggi per le professionalità acquisite nei tanti anni di attività e grazie all’importante presenza nel mercato internazionale. I prodotti traducono lo spirito “Made in Italy”, sia per la localizzazione della filiera produttiva, sia per l’equilibrio e la personalità del design che li contraddistingue. Le collezioni di sedute, poltrone e tavoli rappresentano un punto fermo per l’offerta di prodotti di serie e la base per soluzioni di arredo personalizzate, confezionate secondo il gusto e la sensibilità del cliente. La capacità di personalizzazione in termini di abbinamenti di finiture e materiali ha da sempre rappresentato una delle “competenze distintive” dell’azienda: ne deriva che alberghi, ristoranti, centri direzionali e congressuali siano il mondo a cui Tekhne fa principale riferimento. I medesimi standard qualitativi del “contract” sono però mantenuti anche per l’area “habitat”, dove il cliente può avere risposta alle più diverse necessità.

Tekhne was established in Cormòns (Gorizia) in 1994. The company's identity is rooted in the design culture, and thanks to the professionalism built up over the past years of activity and presence on the international market, Tekhne has specialised in interior design and contract furniture. The collections of chairs, armchairs and tables are the foundation from which Tekhne reaches highly personalised furniture solutions, designed to suit the client's needs. Indeed, the ability to adapt the shapes, materials and dimensions of products to the spaces to be furnished has always been one of Tekhne's distinguishing features. The Tekhne world is one of collective spaces: hotels, restaurants, management and conference centres and serviced apartments to be furnished seeking the highest possible degree of integration with the setting, so as to offer the ultimate comfort and well-being. This is the philosophy that drives Tekhne's work, planning and producing interior design and contract furniture for the international market. When you choose Tekhne to design and produce complete interior design and contract furniture solutions, you know you have a partner you can rely on to think of everything, from seating to tables and other horizontal surfaces, and from panels to decorations and all other forms of “visual identity”, to give the best use of the spaces to be furnished.