Tekhne SRL
Mobili & accessori a Udine
    Tekhne nasce a Cormòns (Gorizia) nel 1994, dalla volontà dei soci fondatori di realizzare un’azienda  improntata  alla  qualità  e  con  una  particolare  attenzione  al  design contemporaneo. La sua identità si caratterizza oggi per le professionalità acquisite nei tanti anni di attività e grazie all’importante presenza nel mercato internazionale. I  prodotti  traducono  lo  spirito  “Made  in  Italy”,  sia  per  la  localizzazione  della  filiera produttiva, sia per l’equilibrio e la personalità del design che li contraddistingue. Le collezioni  di  sedute, poltrone e  tavoli  rappresentano  un  punto fermo per l’offerta  di prodotti di serie e la base per soluzioni di arredo personalizzate, confezionate secondo il gusto e la sensibilità del cliente. La capacità di personalizzazione  in  termini  di  abbinamenti di finiture  e  materiali ha da sempre  rappresentato  una  delle  “competenze  distintive”  dell’azienda:  ne  deriva  che alberghi,  ristoranti,  centri  direzionali  e  congressuali  siano  il  mondo  a  cui  Tekhne  fa principale riferimento. I  medesimi  standard  qualitativi  del  “contract”  sono  però  mantenuti  anche  per  l’area “habitat”, dove il cliente può avere risposta alle più diverse necessità.

    Tekhne was established in Cormòns (Gorizia) in 1994. The company's identity is rooted in the design culture, and thanks to the professionalism built up over the past years of activity and presence on the international market, Tekhne has specialised in interior design and contract furniture. The collections of chairs, armchairs and tables are the foundation from which Tekhne reaches highly personalised furniture solutions, designed to suit the client's needs. Indeed, the ability to adapt the shapes, materials and dimensions of products to the spaces to be furnished has always been one of Tekhne's distinguishing features. The Tekhne world is one of collective spaces: hotels, restaurants, management and conference centres and serviced apartments to be furnished seeking the highest possible degree of integration with the setting, so as to offer the ultimate comfort and well-being. This is the philosophy that drives Tekhne's work, planning and producing interior design and contract furniture for the international market. When you choose Tekhne to design and produce complete interior design and contract furniture solutions, you know you have a partner you can rely on to think of everything, from seating to tables and other horizontal surfaces, and from panels to decorations and all other forms of “visual identity”, to give the best use of the spaces to be furnished.

    Servizi
    • Sedute in legno
    • poltrone
    • divani
    • sedie design
    • sgabelli
    Bacini di utenza
    • - Hospitality Design
    • ristoranti
    • alberghi
    • workspace
    • healthcare
    • casa.
    Riconoscimenti
    -
    Indirizzo
    Via Comunale del Rovere 5
    33048 San Giovanni al Natisone Udine
    Italia
    +39-0432746645 www.tekhne.it
    Proprietà legale

    tekhne srl

