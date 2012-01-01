Metal Lux has been manufacturing and selling decorative lighting fittings for over 40 years. Immerged in the beauty of the Venetian countryside, our articles are born in a deeprooted lighting tradition, which utilizes only Italian feedstocks and has the pride of being, from production to distribution, 100% Made in Italy.

Together with an innate and nostalgic passion for traditional and classic lighting fittings, Metal Lux has evolved into a truly innovative brand. The idea of lighting both as a vital need as well as a form of art, has enabled the rise of new, captivating series of exquisite produts, characterised by contemporary designs combined with long-lasting high quality materials. Metal Lux was founded in 1970 as a manufacturer of metal components for the lighting industry, and by 1976, it had already started creating its own finished products and compiled its first full catalogue. The Company is located in Torreselle di Piombino Dese, in the province of Padova, about 25 km from Venice airport, within easy reach of Padua, Treviso and Venice. With an indoor area of 7000 square meters, where all the production stages are carried out on-site, the factory owns last generation machinery and a technologic metal bending plant, as well as a hi-tech galvanic plant for gold, chrome and nichel finishings; the workshop prepares the metal parts, the galvanising department finishes, assembles and electrifies them and then sends the products to the quality control check department; after being tested, the goods are sent to the packaging department where the preparation of the end-product is completed. Only the glass, which is supplied locally, is excluded from the production cycle and is fitted at the end.

Handmade by italian handcrafters:

We believe wholeheartedly that Metal Lux products are the embodiment of Italian style and creativity, wich means that our products are not only stunning, but also high quality, the result of consistently innovative production methods and the latest technology available. The quality of the end product is guaranteed by the authenticity and professionalism of true craftsmen, mastery of ancient glass and metal techniques, and painstaking attention to the finishes have enabled Metal Lux to fashion unique pieces, classic lamps that personify Italy's great manufacturing tradition. The entire process is governed by a quality system that meets European union standards and respects the handcraft skills at the root of the production cycle. In fact, our products are certified by the best international institutes: IMQ for Italy, VDE for Germany, UL for the United States. Since 2012 Metal Lux is equipped with a 366 kW photovoltaic system that guarantees the almost total autonomy in energy requirements. The photovoltaic system, located on the roof of its production facilities, is composed of 1600 photovoltaic panels, and saves the emission of 220 tons of CO2 every year. Since 1988 Metal Lux is member of ASSOLUCE, the italian lighting manufacturers association, which aims to aggregate all the companies responding to a determined standard based on values such as quality, safety and honesty towards clients as well as consumers. Metal Lux is an associate of Unindustria Padova.