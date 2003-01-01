CLM, a traditional lamps and lighting solution maker, decided to focus on LED ligthing in 2003, when Andrea Lanaro, son of the founder, got in charge of the company development.

Being attentive to energy saving issues and much into technology, Andrea decided the future of lighting and of the company is in the exclusive focus on LED lighting. It wasn’t an easy choice in 2003 but today the company sees the results of that choice and CLM is renown as the specialist of LED lighting solutions. At first the compay had developed LED technical know-how with custom projects for hotels and other public areas. This know-how has led to the creation of the “pure LED” family of design lamps that CLM sells today. During these years CLM has developed product innovations that put the company at the “state of the art” of LED lighting. Read about our innovations