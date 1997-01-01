Since 1997, Emporium has been combining ideas and designs to produce beautiful objects that surround us day in, day out. Our lighting solutions and complementary furnishings are conceived to evoke emotions and offer up an unequivocal feeling of wellbeing. POSITIVE DESIGN is very much the language of Emporium: a philosophy, an approach, a way of making the most of your environment through creativity. Emporium is the champion of a new concept of space – one that interprets our experience and promotes the culture of the extraordinary everyday.