GIUSEPPE RIVADOSSI

Founder

Giuseppe Rivadossi was born in Nave on July 8th, 1935. His first solo exhibition was in 1968. In 1978 he founded the Officina Rivadossi, where, with a group of collaborators, he started the production of wood objects and furniture. The Officina work was introduced for the first time at the Rotonda della Besana exhibition in Milan in 1980, presented by art critic Gianfranco Bruno and Electa catalogue. Many shows have been dedicated to his work throughout the years, such as his sculpture solo at Palazzo del Ridotto, organized by the City of Cesena in 1996. In the spring of 2005 the Museum Palazzo Forti in Verona organized an important anthology exhibition of his pieces, presented by Giorgio Cortenova. Plenty has been written about his works and poetics, by, among others, Giovanni Testori, Vittorio Sgarbi, Roberto Tassi, Gianfranco Bruno, Marco Vallora, Ermanno Olmi, Giorgio Cortenova, Piercarlo Santini, Mario Botta. Today he runs, with his sons Emanuele and Clemente, the laboratory GIUSEPPE RIVADOSSI, where they develop projects and produce pieces for interiors. Wood is the main material used in the laboratory, always with maximum respect for its characteristics. Assemblage and block carving are the techniques adopted. Giuseppe Rivadossi’s work is aimed at creating a poetic domestic space, at serving and humanizing space with new structures linked to ancient traditions.