mattiazzi
Mobili & accessori a S. Giovanni Al Natisone (Ud) Italy
    A New Beginning for Machines and Hands

    Among contemporary furniture manufacturers, Mattiazzi, the family owned producer of wooden furniture in Udine, Italy, is uncommon. While many producers in that region rely on third party factories and work in diverse materials, Mattiazzi operates with their own machines and hands, and has developed a healthy obsession for woodworking. Since 1979, when brothers Nevio and Fabiano Mattiazzi founded the company, Mattiazzi has steadily cultivated its local manufacturing culture. Their network of wood shops is diverse enough to support any manufacturing process the brand may need. Every shop has its own focus, from milling to lacquering, and a particular process always belongs to a specific part of town. But don’t let the neighborhood approach confuse you: Mattiazzi is no backyard shop. Their highly specialized craftsmen operate the most sophisticated machinery available to the wood industry. An eight-axis CNC milling machine allows wood to take the complex shapes associated with injection-molded plastic. Operating such a machine is an art and Mattiazzi disproves the modern myth that mechanized manufacturing is not a craft.

    Bacini di utenza
    S. Giovanni al Natisone (UD) Italy
    Indirizzo
    via Sottorive, 19 /2
    33048 S. Giovanni Al Natisone (Ud) Italy
    Italia
    +39-0432757474 www.mattiazzi.eu
    Proprietà legale

    Mattiazzi srl | via Sottorive, 19 /2 | 33048 S. Giovanni al Natisone | (UD) Italy 

    All rights reserved | info@mattiazzi.eu | +39 0432 75 74 74

    Recensioni

    Jonathan Masoni
    Bravissimi,durante la fase di carico (veloce) mi hanno fatto visitare il loro showroom con prodotti di design molto belli.
    da 6 mesi
    Giovanni Berto
    da circa 5 anni
    Andrea Cappellozza
    da circa 3 anni
