mu was founded in Umbria in 1951. During the 1960s EMU realized that it had a natural talent for the manufacturing of outdoor furniture, in which it could make the best use of technology, cultural heritage and local know-how and skill in working with metal.

In the 1980-90s Emu became the leader in the garden furniture sector, producing also one of its greatest successes, the Rio chair, selling 8,000,000 pieces since it was introduced. During the last years, the Italian firm began repositioning its brand following the development of innovative and exciting products in collaboration with some of the best international designers. The 2010 marks a significant re-launch for the Company, thanks to the product diversification into three lines: Design, Contract and Garden. This winning strategy helped considerably the Company to overcome the critical state of the world economy. 60 years of Emu. The year 2010 marks a significant moment of re-launching of the company, thus rewarding the company’s experience which identified diversified distribution for the three segments, Design, Contract and Garden, as a winning strategy for overcoming the critical state of the world economy and markets. What is more, the decision to continue producing our collection in Italy has been rewarded, considering the increases in price of products imported from abroad, especially from Asia, with a consequent drop in the cost differential between European products and Asian products, and which appears to be on the horizon for 2011 also. The year 2011 marks the achievement of an important goal, 60 years of business. This prestigious anniversary coincides with the beginning of a new stage for Emu: at the end of 2010 the company was acquired by Fondo Opera Investimenti SpA, with the goal of further developing the relaunching activities that have already begun. Emu is therefore continuing along the route that has already been marked out, paying special attention to the international market in order to strengthen Emu’s presence abroad. Emu is continuing to consolidate its leadership as an Italian brand working and producing in the outdoor furniture market for 60 years now.