Once upon a time, there was Valsecchi, a lively company specialized in working solid wood and which, as is often the case, was based on a family story. This story began in the 1918 when Giacomo Valsecchi turned file handles and continues, thanks to that extraordinary capacity for reinvention which has made great many Italian companies, with the production of wooden toys in the 1930s and coat-hangers and home accessories from the more recent 1970s. There was always constant attention to the subject of environmental impact that is still today the pride of the company, which successfully operates in mass retail.