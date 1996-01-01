CASALI was fonded in Italy in 1989.Firstly specialized in contract furniture only, this company made huge project in the world like 4 and 5 stars Hotels, Ambassies, National Assembly, King Palace and King Villas furniture.CASALI for this reason was decorated by the Syrian authorities for these projects in the country.In 1996 founder M.H gave his company a new momemtum by lauching his first collection dedicated at the hight design.A newly established designer, he succeeded in bringing the first evidence of CASALI style to light.An entirely new scenario, a world apart, is put on display. In addition to conceiving absolutely unique and original pieces, M.H integrates his furniture as a whole, as a true composition, and becaume "Creator of Ambiances".In 1999, on the occasion of the "Maison and Objet" show in Paris, CASALI's line and worl meet with an outsanding sucess.A definitely sensuous Mediterranean approach imposes itself, in which riental opulence, Italian rafinement, French elegance, and Spanish passion are finely blended into a delicate heightening of senses.Of North African orogin, M.H has kept some orientale and baroque notes to matches with a more classic vocabulary, where decorative art and more comtemporary influences are merged together.In one word, his open-mindedness enables him to freely roam across boundless inspiration sources.A lover of warm colors and noble, materials, Michel Haziza matches the brightness of red velvet and the elegance of ebony-painted oak.During the last decade, CASALI has reached a great position among the most leading companies in terms of qualitity of the projects elaborated such as Hotels in Estonia, residence in France of Mick Jaegger, Hotel BYBLOS in St Tropez, Hotel de la Paix in SWISS, Concorde St Lazare in Paris and other project all over the world.In 2007, CASALI lauch is new Brand "TRANSITION" who is more than a brand but a new name style.